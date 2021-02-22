DITO logs speeds of 507 Mbps for 5G, 85 Mbps for 4G; passes audit: NTC

DITO Telecommunity logo at its office at Dennis Uy's Udenna Corp Headquarters in Taguig. Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Third telco DITO Telecommunity passed its first-year commitment technical audit after registering a minimum broadband speed of 507.5 Mbps for its 5G service and 85.9 Mbps minimum speed for its 4G service, the National Telecommunications Commission said Monday.

Internet speeds reach 102.4 mbps for 4G and 769.1 Mbps for 5G near base stations. At middle point, 4G speed is at 91.2 Mbps while 5G is at 437.1 Mbps, the agency said.

Tests conducted far from the base station resulted in 64.4 Mbps for 4G and 316.5 Mbps for 5G, the NTC said. Random sampling was used to choose 12 percent among the existing 1,602 DITO cell sites for field testing, it said.

"It should be noted that there are still no subscribers in the network at this time," NTC said.

The third telco is scheduled to launch commercially in March this year.

DITO earlier committed "near-Singapore" internet speed of at least 27 Mbps.

DITO's first year population coverage is 37.48 percent, reaching 8,860 barangays, the NTC said in a statement, citing data from R.G. Manabat & Co. DITO's initial commitment is to cover 37.03 percent of the population.

DITO is owned by Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy and China Telecom.

DITO's initial technical audit was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the delay, the telco earlier said it was able to complete its first call milestone last year.

DITO has been acquiring sites for its tower builds. It also signed a deal with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to build sites in military grounds.

Spying concerns were raised after it signed a deal to build facilities inside military camps. Both the company and the government denied claims that DITO can use government facilities for espionage.

