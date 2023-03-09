PLDT Inc says Smart is Ookla's best PH mobile network

Presenting the award to Smart were Ookla Chief Operating Officer Shivani York and Ookla Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Heidel. Handout



MANILA - PLDT Inc said on Thursday its wireless arm Smart Communications Inc was awarded by Ookla as the Philippines' Best Mobile Network and Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage.

The awards were given during the 2023 Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona, Spain.

The Best Mobile Network award is given to wireless services providers with both the Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage within the same reporting period, the telco said.

"Our Best Mobile Network award has helped reinforce our network superiority, especially because according to our latest market study, Filipinos consider two important factors when choosing their mobile network: first, mobile network experience, and second, value-for-money offers," Smart First Vice President Lloyd R. Manaloto said.



Smart said its 3G, 4G/LTE and 5G networks cover 97 percent of the country's population.

RELATED VIDEO