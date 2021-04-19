Smart offers unlimited 5G promos in covered areas

MANILA - Smart Communications said it would offer unlimited 5G with non-stop data access at selected covered areas with no cap.

In a statement over the weekend, PLDT's wireless unit said the "Unli 5G" promo is valid for 7 days which is also bundled with 2GB data for non-5G use for P299.

Customers may also avail of the P599 promo which has unlimited 5G valid for 30 days, also with 12 GB data for non-5G use or the P799 option with unlimited 5G and 24 GB for non-5G use valid for 30 days, it said.

Smart said subscribers could avail of the unlimited 5G through its app, available both on Google Play and Apple App Store. Subscribers should have a 5G-enabled handset, 5G-ready SIM and are within the covered area to enjoy the promo, it added.

Smart said the 5G promo is initially available in urban centers including Metro Manila, Angeles City, Baguio City, Cavite City, Cebu City, Clark City, and Davao City.

“Unli 5G is our most powerful offer on our fastest technology yet, and we specially designed it so more Filipinos can enjoy firsthand the differentiated digital experience that only Smart 5G can deliver,” said Smart senior vice president and Head of Consumer Wireless Business Jane Basas.

To date, Smart has over 2,300 5G sites nationwide. It's rival Globe Telecom also operates a nationwide network of 5G network in the country.

The recent Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index released in February said the Philippines posted improvements both in mobile and fixed broadband speeds.

