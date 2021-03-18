PH moves up in internet speed rankings in February: Ookla

A student attends an online classes inside their home in Parañaque on September 24, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines posted significant improvements in download speeds in both mobile and fixed lines in February, according to Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index.

The Philippines ranks 83rd in the world in mobile download speed, climbing 3 spots with an average of 26.24 Mbps versus January’s 25.77 Mbps, Ookla said.

For fixed-line internet, the Philippines rose 8 spots to 92nd place with an average fixed download speed of 38.46 Mbps versus January's 32.73 Mbps.

Screenshot of Ookla Speedtest Global Index

Last January, Ookla data also showed improvements in internet download speeds in the country compared to the preceding month.

Globe Telecom and PLDT have been investing heavily to upgrade their infrastructure and improve internet speeds, as third telco DITO Telecommunity rolls out its service this year.

“The rise in rankings on both mobile and fixed download speeds goes to show that the country is making significant headway towards meeting first world network standards,” said Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu.

Screenshot of Ookla Speedtest Global Index

Despite the improvements in mobile and fixed-line internet speeds, the Philippines still falls below the global average.

Ookla data showed that the global average download speed for mobile is 46.94 Mbps, and 97.52 Mbps for fixed-line.