MANILA - Smart Communications is the fastest mobile operator in the Philippines in the first half of the year, the company said on Monday citing industry tracker Ookla.

The company said Ookla's Speedtest measured Smart as having an average download speed of 24.26 Mbps and a median upload speed of 6.59 Mbps in the Q1-Q2 period.

"Smart also dominated the ‘Best Mobile Coverage’ category with a Coverage 794, surpassing its closest competitor’s Coverage Score of 732," the company said.

Ookla's Coverage Score captures both the number of locations in which an operator offers service (its footprint) and the quality of service in each location, Smart said.

An earlier report by Ookla on Q1 performance said Smart topped download speeds, while DITO Telecommunity came in second with 16.96 Mbps and Globe third with 15.25 Mbps.

Ookla's Q1 report also said Smart had the fastest 5G network, and the lowest latency. In terms of consistency, however, its main competitor Globe took the top spot for always having at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed in 8 out of 10 times that a subscriber connects.

OpenSignal, another telco industry tracker, earlier also reported that Smart rules download speeds and 5G availability in the country, Globe had the most consistent quality of service while DITO had the fastest average upload speeds.

RELATED VIDEO: