Smart unveils 'country's first' 5G pocket WiFi

MANILA - Smart Communications launched Friday the "country's first" 5G pocket WiFi.



Rocket WiFi is powered by super fast speeds and ultra-low latency, giving subscribers seamless streaming of HD videos, crystal-clear video calls without buffering, no lag video games, and upload and download files "in an instant," PLDT's wireless arm said in a statement.

The Rocket WiFi, which has a 5,000mAh battery, can connect up to 15 devices, including smartphones, tablets or laptops, Smart said.

“With the Rocket WiFi, our subscribers have front-row seats to new and exciting digital experiences that can only be made possible by Smart 5G, the most extensive 5G network in the Philippines,” SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart Jane J. Basas said.

Korean actor Hyun Bin is the brand ambassador of Smart. Screengrab

The 5G pocket WiFi is available bundled with Signature Data Plan S for P1,324 per month for 36 months with a one-time cash out of P5,000. Data Plan S comes with 20GB per month, the telco said.

Smart said it has fired up more than 1,700 5G sites across the country.

The 5G technology offers faster speeds, lower latency and overall better experience compared to 4G.

According to the Ookla Speed Test Global Index, the Philippines ranks 83rd in the world in mobile download speed, climbing 3 spots with an average of 26.24 Mbps versus January’s 25.77 Mbps.

