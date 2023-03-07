San Miguel bags P27 billion Cavite-Batangas Expressway

MANILA - San Miguel Corp said on Tuesday the Provincial Government of Cavite awarded it with the 35-year tollway concession for the P27 billion Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX) project.

The concession, which includes the construction and operations of the tollway, was awarded to San Miguel Holdings Inc on Feb. 7, SMC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The project covers a 27-kilometer toll road passing through the municipalities of Silang, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Indang, Mendez and Alfonso in Cavite and ending near Nasugbu, Batangas, SMC said.

The project aims to connect the NCR and Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon to "enhance the mobility of people and goods in the area and mitigate congestion in CALABARZON," it added.

SMC also proposed to build the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX). It is also building the new airport in Bulakan, Bulacan.

