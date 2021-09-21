MANILA - San Miguel Corp moved a step closer to building a tollway along the Pasig River as it signed an agreement on the project with government officials on Tuesday.

The Department of Transportation said San Miguel president and CEO Ramon Ang signed the Supplemental Toll Operations Agreement (STOA) for the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX).

“Today we signed an agreement with the government to start building the country's first green, hybrid highway and the future of urban transport- the Pasig River Expressway,” Ang said on his official Facebook page.

PAREX will be a 19.4-kilometer, six-lane elevated expressway along the banks of Metro Manila’s biggest river.

The DOTr said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade and Ang were joined by officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Toll Regulatory Board, and other agencies.

PAREX is expected to connect Road-10 in Manila, EDSA, and C5, and C6.

San Miguel said the new tollway will also accommodate a bus rapid transit system, bicycles, pedestrians, and water ferries.

