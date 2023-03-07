DOTr backs locally-made modern jeepneys

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Tuesday some modern jeepneys are operating in Metro Manila.

These are jeepney use Euro 4 engine and some are used by hotels to chauffeur tourists, Bautista told Teleradyo.

He said the government would promote modernization works done by local manufacturers, which would generate more jobs for Filipinos.

“Mas pino-promote narin ang local dahil maraming matutulungan nyan, maraming job opportunities na maibibigay sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

(We are promoting local, since it can help more people, create job opportunities.)

Some public utility vehicle (PUV) jeepney operators are currently on a week-long transport strike to protest the jeepney modernization program.