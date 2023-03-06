Commuters try to catch a ride along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 6, 2023, amid a week-long transport strike by a number of jeepney operators and drivers. Free rides were deployed by local government units and other government agencies to aid commuters amid the strike. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) — Hundreds of commuters in Metro Manila dealt with longer waits and fewer jeepneys as some transport groups went on strike on Monday to protest the modernization of public utility vehicles (PUV).

In some pickup areas in Batasan Hills, Quezon City, workers and students had to wait longer as there were only a few PUVs plying routes from Philcoa to Quezon City Hall.

Some passengers said they noticed a decline in jeepneys especially during the rush hour, and most units were already full upon reaching pickup points.

Because of this, some commuters were forced to spend more on motorcycle taxis and buses, while others ran late for work.

To address the lack of jeepneys due to the strike, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) offered free rides to commuters.

The MMDA said free rides would only be deployed in areas with reported buildup of passengers to prevent competition with jeepney operators and drivers who decided not to join the transport strike.

Malacañang and the House of Representatives will also provide 100 buses to offer free rides to help affected commuters, House Speaker Martin Romualdez said.

For its part, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said the Philippine National Railways (PNR), MRT-3, and LRT 1 and 2 would operate beyond normal hours as the strike was in effect.

DRIVERS PROTEST MODERNIZATION

Transport groups in Caloocan City gathered in the Monumento Circle to protest the PUV modernization program.

The protesters said they simply could not afford the new "modern" jeepneys, calling on the government to scrap the program altogether.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, PISTON members called on other PUVs to join them in the weeklong strike.

Outside Metro Manila, hundreds of jeepney drivers in Bulacan went on strike.

About 200 drivers in Calumpit, Bulacan also called on the government to cancel the modernization program.

"Kami po ay mahirap lang. Karamihan sa amin ay walang kakayahang bumili ng napakamahal na yan (modernized jeepney). Kami po ay may hanapbuhay na, bakit n'yo pa kami tatanggalan? Bakit n'yo pa kami ipapasok sa utang?" said Reggie Manlapig, spokesperson of the United Calumpit Association of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association (UCAJODA).

(We are poor. Most of us cannot afford those very expensive modern jeeps. We already have a livelihood, why will you take that away? Why will you drag us into debt.)

But some jeepney drivers opted not to go on strike out of necessity.

In Quezon City, a few jeepneys continued plying the route from Quezon Memorial Circle to Cubao.

Driver Resty Valeros said that while he disagreed with the modernization program, he was compelled to continue driving because he needed money.

"Mahirap kung isang linggo mag-strike. Sa akin dalawa ang pinag-aaral ko.

Kung titigil pasada ano papakain ko sa pamilya ko?" Valeros said.

(It's difficult to go on a weeklong strike. I am sending two children to school. If I go on strike, what will I feed my family?)

It was also business as usual in Tacloban City and Palo, Leyte, as buses, tricycles, and vans skipped the strike.

“Naiintindihan ko po ang hinaing ng mga drivers po kasi syempre kabuhayaan nila iyan. Pero sana po hindi na ito magtagal dahil damay-damay po kasi yung nangyayari. Sana magkaroon agad ng aksyon ang gobyerno para di na ito lumala pa," commuter John Michael Tilaon said.

(I understand the plight of drivers because that's their livelihood. But I hope that the strike does not last long because other people will be affected. I hope the government takes action so that this does not worsen.)

DOTr STILL OPEN TO DIALOGUE

Meanwhile, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said he was still willing to meet groups on strike to discuss the modernization program.

Bautista clarified that the extended deadline on Dec. 31 was not for the phaseout of the traditional jeepneys, but for consolidation.

Jeepney drivers and operators were asked to form cooperatives or to consolidate to make it easier for the group to apply for a loan with banks for a modern jeepney unit, he said.

“Dahil (kapag) malaki iyong grupo magiging efficient ang operations nila. Instead na boundary system iyong nangyayari, ang mga driver ay magkakaroon ng fixed income. Magkakaroon ng deductions ng SSS magkakaroon sila ng benepisyo na tinatanggap ng regular employees," Bautista said.

“Tutulungan namin sila makahiram ng pera at syempre kailangan nila bayaran yan after a certain period of time… as a cooperative.” he added.

(If a group is big, their operations should be efficient. Instead of a boundary system, drivers should have a fixed income. There should be deductions for SSS so that they could get the benefits that regular employees receive. We will help them get loans and of course, that should be paid after a certain period of time as a cooperative.)

— Reports from Jacque Manabat, Lady Vicencio, Raffy Cabristante, Raffy Santos and, ABS-CBN News; Bayan Mo Ipatrol Mo

