A modern jeepney travels on Buendia Avenue in Makati City on March 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—The traditional jeepney has been a vital part of Alma Espiritu’s and her children’s daily commute. She is concerned that the week-long transport strike scheduled to begin on Monday may significantly increase their transportation expenses.

"Yung anak ko sumasakay ng UP pa-Tandang Sora. Magkano lang ‘yun- P12... Kung tricycle, P100 na. Masyadong malaki. Saan kami kukuha? Magtitiis, para makapasok siya,” Espiritu said.

“Wala akong magagawa doon, kasi karapatan ng jeepney driver para masabi ang saloobin niya,” she added.

Transport group Manibela said their strike will push through as scheduled, despite the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board’s decision to extend to the end of the year the deadline for individual jeepney operators to join a cooperative or corporation.

This is the "first component" of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

The LTFRB reiterated that the government is open to dialogue.

“Humihingi na tayo ng paumanhin sa ating kababayan. Sana maintindihan ninyo, naiintindihan namin kayo na mahirap maglakad, mahirap sumakay. Pero sa amin mahirap din na wala kaming kabuhayan para sa aming pamilya,” Manibela National President Mar Valbuena said.

“Kahit i-extend mo ‘yan, uumbrella pa rin kami sa inyo kung kayo ‘yung naunang nag-consolidate… Pwede mo kami singilin ngayon ng mas mataas na membership fee. Yung iba may P200,000, P300,000. No choice na kami eh,” he added.

“’Pag may problema sila, yung individual operator, you can go to OTC (Office of the Transport Cooperative) for mediation, or go to LTFRB ‘pag corporation ka,” LTFRB Technical Division Head Joel Bolano said.

“Lahat sila suswelduhan. Hindi na katulad ng ordinary boundary system. At least hindi ka nakikipag-agawan ng pasahero,” he added.

Local governments in Metro Manila are gearing up to assist commuters during the transport strike.

In Marikina City, the LGU ordered a shift from face-to-face classes to alternative learning through modules or online.

“Maliban sa mag-aaral at magulang na maaaring ma-stranded, may 4,000 na teachers ng kagawaran ng edukasyon na maaaring maabala,” Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said.

Quezon City prepared additional buses in case there will be a need to ferry stranded passengers.

“The barangay community relations department ng ating pamahalaang lungsod ay inatasan din natin upang makipag-ugnayan sa mga barangay para tiyakin na sa loob ng kanilang areas of responsibility, ay maaari nilang ma-monitor kung may stranded passengers, at kung kaya bigyan ng panandaliang public transport service ang mga ito ng libre,” QC Assistant City Administrator Alberto Kimpo added.

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora issued an executive order suspending the regular routes of tricycles, and allowing them to ferry passengers anywhere in the city.

“Ang ating kapulisan ay magdedeploy ng personnel, at we will augment with the Philippine Army to ensure the safety of everyone hindi lang yung mga magdedesisyong pumasada, kundi pati yung sasakay sa public transport,” he added.

The Department of Education said there will be no suspension of classes. But those who won’t be able to attend in person should be allowed to continue learning through alternative delivery modes.

The LTFRB is studying the recommendation of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista to relax the requirements for the PUV modernization program.