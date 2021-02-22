Globe expands 5G network footprint in 1,069 areas nationwide as of January

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Monday said its 5G network has rolled out in 1,069 areas nationwide following an "aggressive" expansion drive.

Its 5G coverage is now present in 848 locations in Metro Manila and Rizal as well as in 221 areas in Visayas and Mindanao, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

“We want our customers to unlock the many possibilities and potential that 5G technology brings. Getting the 5G service to more customers supports our vision of empowering Filipinos to create the quality of lives they want,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

Globe said 5G is now also accessible in Negros Occidental, Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan, some areas in Misamis Oriental and Davao del Sur as well as in Laguna and Bulacan.

Its rival PLDT Inc's Smart Communications has also been ramping up efforts to deploy 5G network nationwide.

Telcos define 5G as the latest in wireless technology enabling faster speed and higher bandwidth compared to 4G.

