Samsung unveils trio of Galaxy S21 flagships

Samsung latest line of flagships, the S21 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, and the S21 5g. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Samsung unveiled a trio of models of its flagship Galaxy S21 line of smartphones on Thursday promising even better camera performance and 5G connectivity.

Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 5G, a bigger Galaxy S21 + 5G, and a much bigger Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, which as the names imply are all capable of tapping into the fastest mobile networks currently being rolled out across the world.

As gadget aficionados around the world tuned in to the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung provided tech journalists a peek at its new line of premium phones that are meant to go head to head with Apple's latest line of iPhones.

The S21 5G is the most compact model in the new lineup, with a 6.2-inch screen, and 4,000 mAh battery.

In the middle is the S21+ 5G which has a slightly bigger 6.7 inch screen, and a 4,800 mAh battery.

At the top of the line is the S21 Ultra 5G, with a 6.8 inch screen and a 5,000 mAh battery.

While on paper, only 0.1 inch separates the S21 plus version from the Ultra version, you can see from the pictures here that the size difference is substantial.

The Ultra also has the best camera system of the lineup, as well as the most amount of RAM at 12GB. The other two phones top out at 8GB.

All of the phones are powered by Samsung's Exynos 2100, and feature 120 Hz screens for very smooth scrolling and transitions.

The Ultra also retains the 100x "Space zoom" with improved stabilization, Samsung said.

But just to confuse fans of Samsung's Note line of smartphones, the S21 Ultra now also supports the Note's beloved S Pen stylus.

It's interesting how Samsung's design seems to moving away from the shiny reflective backs and onto the less finger-print prone matte finish.

It's also refreshing to see how these new phones are trying new colorways, especially with 2-tone combinations.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. Art Fuentes, ABS-CBN News

Together with the new phones, Samsung is also launching its Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, which the South Korean electronics giant said has better noise cancellation, and smarter features.

The new Buds Pro can tell if you're talking with someone, and switches off the volume so you can better hear the person you're having a conversation with.

These new wireless earphones also have a "transparency feature" that supposedly lets users hear outside sounds better when situational awareness is required--like when jogging or cycling out in the streets.

The new phones and earbuds go on sale this month, Samsung said.