Tom's World PH invests in extra virus measures as govt allows arcade reopening

Technicians perform maintenance tune-ups on claw game machines at a leisure arcade in Manila on February 15, 2021. The Inter Agency Task Force announced on Friday that cinemas and arcades will be allowed to reopen, subject to the release of health guideline, as the government tries to boost the economy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - An arcade operator on Wednesday said it would abide by minimum health standards after government eased restrictions and allowed cinemas and videogame facilities to reopen.

Aside from "strictly" observing, government's health protocols, Tom's World Philippines also has its additional safety measures, said vice president for corporate management Oliver Co.

"Naginvest ho kami ng air purifiers, misting disinfectants, even token sterilizers para sigurado nating mabawasan o ma-eliminate ang transmission ng virus," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We invested in air purifiers misting disinfectants, even token sterilizers to ensure we'll lessen or eliminate virus transmission.)

The arcade chain has closed some 20 stores nationwide and sold off videogame machines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Co added.

"Patuloy ho kaming unti-unti nang nagko-collapse," he said.

(Our business continues to collapse.)

Allowing arcades to reopen will give the public an outlet for leisure, Co said.

"May mga pagaaral na nagsasabi na ang arcade...ay nagbibigay ng psychological o emotional wellness na sa tingin ko kailangan natin ngayon," he said.

(There are studies that say arcades...give psychological or emotional wellness that I think we need right now.)