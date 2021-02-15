PH gov't postpones cinema reopening in GCQ areas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 15 2021 11:32 PM
The World Tonight, ANC, general community quarantine, cinema reopening GCQ, cinemas
- /video/news/02/15/21/uk-covid-19-variant-case-in-ph-linked-to-mrt-cluster
- /spotlight/02/15/21/expert-warns-of-high-risk-covid-19-transmission-in-cinemas
- /overseas/02/15/21/filipinos-in-myanmar-can-go-home-dfa
- /overseas/02/15/21/saudi-woman-convicted-of-murdering-bangladeshi-maid-in-rare-verdict
- /overseas/02/15/21/more-than-24-million-dead-108-million-covid-19-cases-worldwide