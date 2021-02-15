Home  >  News

ANC

PH gov't postpones cinema reopening in GCQ areas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 15 2021 11:32 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Philippine government deferred a plan to reopen cinemas in areas under a general community quarantine.

This, in response to worried mayors and experts, who fear the reopening will spread more COVID-19 infections. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 15, 2021
Read More:  The World Tonight   ANC   general community quarantine   cinema reopening GCQ   cinemas  