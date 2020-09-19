Home  >  Life

Timezone Philippines puts some of its arcade games up for sale

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 20 2020 06:05 AM

MANILA - As amusement arcades are closed due to COVID-19, Timezone Philippines began to sell some of its coin-operated machines.

Up for sale are the basketball-shooting game and air hockey sets.

As some customers expressed concern, the company said it was not shutting operations.

"All our venues are still not operational because we are not yet allowed to open but Timezone is not closing down anytime soon," it said.

"Through the years, we have acquired a lot of game machines for you to enjoy and for several years now, we have been selling machines to allow our dear guests to enjoy these games in the comfort of their own homes, as well as to declutter a little and give space to new and exciting games that we offer."

Courtesy of Timezone Philippines Official Facebook Page
Read More:  Timezone Philippines   amusement arcade   game machines   arcade games   Hotshot   Air Hockey  

BRAND NEWS