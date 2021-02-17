San Miguel boss Ramon Ang says he got sick with COVID-19 thrice

San MIguel Corporation president Ramon Ang. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News file photo

MANILA - San Miguel Corp’s president and chief operating officer Ramon Ang said he got sick with COVID-19 three times in 2020.

During an online conference held by the Bureau of Internal Revenue on the country’s top taxpayers, San Miguel's top executive narrated the challenges he faced last year.

“Ang natutunan natin ay maging humble. For the first time in my life, I’ve experienced na yung mga masasakit na pangyayari, na nangyari noong 2020. Namatayan po ako ng anak. Tatlong beses ako tinamaan ng COVID-19,” Ang said.

(We learned to be humble. For the first time in my life, I experienced painful events, which all happened in 2020. I lost a son. I got sick with COVID-19 three times.)

Ang said that in spite of this he continued working.

