MANILA - Bank of the Philippine Island said it will undergo system maintenance from 10 p.m. on Feb. 17 Friday until 12 pm. on Feb. 18 Saturday, which could affect select services.

During this period, the following services will be temporarily unavailable:

• ATMs and Cash Accept Machines (CAMs)

• BPI Online and BPI Mobile app, BPI BizLink*, and BPI BizKo

• BPI Debit Cards

• BPI services using BPI Online credentials in partner websites and apps

• Interbank funds transfer to BPI

• Funding of BPI Prepaid Cards

• VYBE sign-ups and cash-ins

BPI said BizLink services would resume at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Meanwhile, BPI Credit Card and Prepaid Card services will remain available, the Ayala-led bank said.

"Kindly plan your transactions accordingly," BPI said.

RELATED VIDEO: