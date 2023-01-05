MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands on Thursday said the recent glitch that involved the double posting of transactions of some customers has no significant impact on its operations.

On Wednesday, BPI said some ATM, CAM deposits, POS and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31 were posted twice. The issue was also resolved on the same day.

"The Bank’s web and mobile app platforms are accessible and back to normal," BPI said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

"There was no material impact to the Bank's business, financial condition, and operations," the Ayala-led bank said.

BPI said it has also updated the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on the successful resolution of the issue.

The central bank earlier asked BPI to provide a timeline of the incident.

