MANILA — The Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday night said it has resolved the issue of duplicate transactions on some of its clients' accounts.

"We are pleased to inform you of the successful resolution of the duplicate transactions on affected BPI accounts," the company said.

Earlier in the day, BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro "TG" Limcaoco told ABS-CBN News that some TM, CAM deposits, POS, and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31 were posted twice, and that they were working to correct them.

Despite the resolution, BPI said users might still experience "intermittent access" to its web and mobile app platforms due to the "high volume of inquiries" in its online channels.

"Rest assured that your account is safe and secure," it also said.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas earlier instructed the BPI to submit a timeline and updates on the reversal of erroneous transactions.