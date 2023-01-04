BPI says 'working to reverse' duplicate transactions

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands on Wednesday said it is working to reverse duplicate transactions as users report unauthorized withdrawals.

Some ATM, CAM deposits, POS and e-commerce debit transactions from Dec. 30 to 31 were posted twice, BPI President and CEO Jose Teodoro 'TG" Limcaoco told ABS-CBN News.

"We are already working to reverse the duplicate transactions. Rest assured that your account is safe and secure," Limcaoco said.

The hashtag 0431 Debit Memo is the top trending Tweet on the platform early Wednesday.

At around 8:30 a.m., the BPI app remains inaccessible.

ABS-CBN News has also reached out to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas for comments.

More details to follow.

-- with a report from Michelle Ong, ABS-CBN News