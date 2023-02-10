Another price rollback for petroleum products expected next week

MANILA - The Department of Energy said on Friday that prices of petroleum products including diesel and kerosene could decline once again next week.

An estimated price rollback of P2.39 per liter is expected for diesel, P0.11 per liter for gasoline and P2.37 per liter rollback for kerosene.

Oil firms are expected to announce the actual rollback rates on Monday Feb. 13. Adjustments will take effect on Feb. 14, Tuesday.

