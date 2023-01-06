Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — Motorists are in for some good news next week as a fresh round of rollback is expected, particularly for diesel and kerosene.

Based on the first 4 trading days, diesel and kerosene prices are down by more than P2 per liter.

Imported gasoline, on the other hand, is also down but only by less than P0.50 a liter, which could be overwhelmed by additional premium and freight costs.

Meanwhile, a source from Meralco estimates the increase in the January 2023 billing to hover between P0.60 and P0.65 per kilowatt hour.

This is mainly due to higher power prices in the spot market and contracted electricity from the emergency power supply contracts after a plant in San Miguel suspended its contract with Meralco after going to court.