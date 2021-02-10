Globe net income down 16 pct to P18.6 billion in 2020

A Globe Store. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN

MANILA - Globe Telecom saw a 16 percent drop in net income last year to P18.6 billion versus P22.3 billion in 2019 due to lower revenues and depreciation charges amid the pandemic.

The Ayala-led telco said its total service revenues dipped 2 percent to P146.4 billion from P149 billion a year ago.

Fourth-quarter net income also declined 10 percent to P3.9 billion from the same quarter a year ago.

The telco however said it was able to build near 1,300 new cell sites or cell towers in 2020, up from 1,100 in 2019.

It also upgraded 11,529 sites to 4G or LTE, higher than the 10,135 in 2019.

Globe said it rolled out 5G to a total of 1,045 sites nationwide.

This year, Globe allotted P70 billion in capital expenditures (capex) to fund their aggressive cell site builds, upgrade of all sites to 4G or LTE, and fast track the "fiberization" of Filipino homes.

Watch more in iWantTFC



