Globe customers in Myanmar to get roaming credits for text, calls and data

MANILA - Globe Telecom announced Sunday it will provide prepaid load and postpaid bill adjustments for its customers in Myanmar, after the country's military ordered an internet and communications blackout during last week's shocking coup.

In a statement, Globe said customers in Myanmar will be given credits to help them make outgoing calls, receive incoming calls, send SMS, and use data roaming.

"These credits are only for the roaming services used in Myanmar," the telecom said, adding Globe patrons in the Southeast Asian country will be connected to local network partner Telenor.

Customers can reach Globe at www.globe.com.ph/international/roaming for the telecom's roaming services.

Last week, Myanmar's military seized power in a coup against the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in early morning raids.

The junta, or the military, ordered restrictions to Facebook and Twitter access, as the "Civil Disobedience Movement" gained massive following in both social media platforms.

Thousands of anti-coup protesters in Myanmar poured back onto the streets Sunday, after the internet blackout failed to stifle the growing outrage at the military's ouster Suu Kyi.

--with a report from Reuters

