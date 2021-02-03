Globe to ramp up 4G LTE rollout in key tourist destinations this month

A cellular tower in Caloocan City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file photo

MANILA - Globe Telecom is set to ramp up 4G LTE network rollout in key tourist destinations this February.

Globe said Wednesday it will upgrade more sites to 4G LTE network in Boracay, Bacolod City, Cebu City, Davao City and Cagayan de Oro City.

More locations in Cebu City are also expected to be 4G LTE ready by March, it added.

“Our customers can look forward to faster, better and reliable service in these areas in the next few weeks due to our site upgrades," said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for Program Delivery, Network Technical Group.

The Ayala-owned telco recently upgraded Iloilo City to a 4G LTE site.

Globe has set aside P70 billion capital budget this year for aggressive fiber rollouts nationwide, targeting 2,000 new cell towers to upgrade networks to 4G LTE and 5G.

The company said it has covered 80 percent of urban Metro Manila with its 5G network, encompassing 708 sites in 17 cities.