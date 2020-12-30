Globe to ramp up investments in 2021, aims 2.5 times expansion in home fibers

A Globe Store. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Wednesday it will ramp up investments next year to expand fiber in homes by "2.5 times" compared to this year.

The Ayala-led telco reported it built 600,000 broadband lines this year, up by 55 percent from 2019.

The company will improve its network infrastructure for faster internet speed to help customers adjust to the new normal of working and learning at home, Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu said in a statement.

For mobile, Globe said it will build 2,000 new cell towers and sites next year.

The telco added that it will roll out 5G network to more cities and municipalities in Metro Manila.

To date, Globe said it covers 80 percent of urban Metro Manila by 5G network, encompassing 708 sites in 17 cities.



“While the new sites will need time to be built and fired up, the recent unimpeded permitting process has proven to be the much-needed catalyst for the telco industry. Improving the country's state of connectivity and internet speed is a continuing effort that requires both public and private sector support,” Cu said.

To deliver clearer and uninterrupted calls, Globe said it will expand sites of Voice over LTE (VoLTE) and Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) to Visayas and Mindanao in 2021, after rolling out the service in the National Capital Region and other parts of Luzon this year.

Earlier, an analyst at Fitch Ratings sees telco firms to hike spending next year by 20 to 25 percent as tighter competition looms.

New telco entrants in 2021 include DITO Telecommunity, NOW Telecom and RED Broadband.