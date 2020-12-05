Globe commits more broadband lines by yearend to boost connectivity, 5G rollout 'on track'

A Globe Store. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Globe Telecom is building 600,000 broadband lines by the end of the year, part of its commitment to improve connectivity and aid in distance learning, the company said.

Globe added, this is on top of additional cell sites it will put up to enhance its services.

Globe has so far built 1,050 new sites and completed some 10,876 upgrades to 4G/LTE. It is targeting to complete 1,300 new cell sites by year-end.

"By making FTTH (fiber to the home) more pervasive, this will enable the country to catch up with its neighbors in terms of speed and total quality of connectivity," the telco said.

The cell sites were built in areas “that needed connectivity the most” among them in Lanao del Sur, Sultan Kudarat, Antique, Iloilo, Leyte, Palawan, Aklan, Maguindanao, Cotabato, Misamis Oriental, and Davao del Oro.

Some cities in Metro Manila, Luzon and Visayas were able to experience service improvements as Globe upgraded cell sites.

Globe also said it built 708 cell sites in 17 key cities in Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao available, with the company expecting to cover “80 percent of Metro Manila with 5G technology by the end of 2020.”

Some LGUs in remote areas, particularly in Liloan in Cebu and Oriental Mindoro have also partnered with Globe for the installation of cell sites.

Globe also noted its “low-cost” prepaid internet have made access “more affordable and pervasive.”

“With the country’s improving state of overall internet service in terms of speed, affordability, and access to a more advanced 4G and 5G technology, coupled with the strengthened support from the government, we are optimistic that the country's state of connectivity is well on its way to be at par with our Asian neighbors,” Ernest Cu, Globe President and CEO said.

Globe also said it has forged multiple partnerships with the Department of Education and cities to make resources “more accessible” to students and teachers doing online learning.

Among the programs are connectivity assistance, a K-12 program eLibrary and WiFi subsidy programs in some Metro Manila cities.