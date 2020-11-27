Clearer calls: Globe to conclude Visayas, Mindanao 'voice over LTE' rollout in 2021

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Globe Telecom on Friday said Visayas and Mindanao customers would have clearer, uninterrupted calls starting January next year when it completes the rollout of its voice over LTE service.

Voice over LTE or VoLTE will enable the use of a superior LTE network for phone calls.

VoLTE, an IP-based carrier-grade voice service, allows for high-definition phone calls by using LTE networks. VoLTE to VoLTE calls are crystal-clear, with almost no background noise, Globe said.

Aside from high-quality calls, VoLTE also allows users to make or receive phone calls seamlessly while using mobile data applications at the same time.

Globe's VoLTE expansion next year will cover Cebu, Davao Del Sur and Davao Del Norte provinces, it said. The service has been available in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

“We are bringing the VoLTE service in these provinces so that our customers will experience better, clearer and more reliable text and call services which our customers in NCR (National Capital Region), Rizal, Cavite and Bulacan are now enjoying," Albert de Larrazabal, Globe's Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement.

"The pandemic has spurred Globe to look for ways to make mobile experience better for its customers, which is very important in these difficult times,” he said.

Globe also offers voice over WiFi (VoWiFi), also known as WiFi Calling, where users can call on their phone's native dialers using only WiFi connection.

The Ayala-led telco said users need VoLTE-capable smartphones to activate the service.

Globe earlier said it has so far invested 81 percent or P33.4 billion of the total P50 billion capital spending allotment for the year, as it ramps up cell sites, upgrading to 4G or LTE, and hastens the "fiberization" of Filipino homes nationwide.

