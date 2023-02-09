MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Thursday its postpaid users may now confirm their SIM registration in just one easy step.

From Feb. 9, Globe said it would start sending out an SMS asking postpaid users to confirm their details by simply texting SIMREG to 8080.

Sending the SMS confirms the postpaid and platinum customers' name, date of birth, sex, address and proof of identification that they have already submitted to Globe during their postpaid application, the telco said.

“We have made it very easy for our valued Postpaid customers to complete their SIM Registration. With just one text, they will be compliant with the SIM Registration law. With this step, we hope to reach more of our customers and get them to register,” said Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business.

Prepaid subscribers can still register using the official channel at https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg.

As of Feb. 7, some 30 million SIMs have been registered in compliance with the law, the Department of Information and Communications Technology said.

