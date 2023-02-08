Over 30 million SIMs registered as of Feb. 7: DICT

Sales representatives of telecommunications company assist clients in registering their prepaid SIM at the gadgets section in Greenhills Shopping Center in San Juan City on December 27, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Over 30 million SIMs have been registered as of Feb. 7, the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) said on Wednesday.

The total 30,010,694 registered SIMs represents 17.76 percent of the 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide, the DICT said in a statement.

Smart Communications reported a total of 15,475,120 SIMs registered. Globe Telecom with 12,203,967 and DITO Telecommunity with 2,331,607, the agency said.

“We are seeing good progress in terms of the registered subscribers, and we look forward to how this will translate to a safer and more secure digital communications in the coming days,” said DICT Secretary Ivan John E. Uy asserted.

Meanwhile, SIM registration in remote areas will be available in the following areas from Feb. 7 to 10:

DAY 1 – FEB. 7

● Naujan, Oriental Mindoro – Colegio de Naujan Gymnasium, Brgy. Santiago

DAY 2 – FEB. 8

● Magpet, Cotabato – Municipal Gym

DAY 3 – FEB. 9

● City of Dapitan, Zamboanga del Norte

● Bauang, La Union – People’s Hall, MSWD Office

● Echague, Isabela – Evacuation Center Municipal Compound, Brgy. San Fabian

● San Simon, Pampanga – Municipal Covered Court

● Agoncillo, Batangas – Agoncillo Municipal Covered Court

● Libmanan, Camarines Sur – Libmanan Sports Complex

● Abuyog, Leyte – Brgy. Nalibunan Covered Court

● Salay, Misamis Oriental – Senator Ernesto Herrera Gymnasium, Brgy. Poblacion

● La Paz, Agusan del Sur – Municipal Gym, Poblacion

● Bauko, Mountain Province – Municipal Open Court, Brgy. Abatan

DAY 4 – FEB. 10

● Pandan, Antique – Pandan Sports Complex

● City of Bogo, Cebu – City Sports Complex, Don Celestino Martinez Sr. Sports & Cultural Center (Complex), Brgy. Taytayan

● Padada, Davao del Sur, ABC Covered Court

The DICT reminded the public to complete their SIM registration using the official channels:

• SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

• GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

• DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

Concerns can be coursed through hotline 1326.

RELATED VIDEO: