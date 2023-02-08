MANILA — Globe Telecom said on Wednesday it would continue deploying assistance booths across the country to support the government's SIM registration drive.

Despite being available to all subscribers, SIM registration in remote areas was given focus by telcos, local governments and other stakeholders to ensure compliance with the law.

All mobile SIM users are required to register their numbers by April 26, 2023.

In a statement, Globe said those who need assistance nationwide could visit its assistance booths in the following areas:

SIM REGISTRATION BOOTHS

Feb. 8

● Magpet, Cotabato (Municipal Gym)

Feb. 9

● Bauang, La Union (People's Hall, MSWD Office)

● Echague, Isabela (Evacuation Center, Municipal Compound, Brgy. San Fabian)

● San Simon, Pampanga (Municipal Covered Court)

● Agoncillo, Batangas (Agoncillo Municipal Covered Court)

● Libmanan, Camarines Sur (Libmanan Sports Complex)

● Abuyog, Leyte (Brgy. Nalibunan Covered Court)

● Salay, Misamis Oriental (Senator Ernesto Herrera Gymnasium, Brgy. Poblacion)

● La Paz, Agusan del Sur (Municipal Gym, Poblacion)

● Bauko, Mountain Province (Municipal Open Court, Brgy. Abatan)

Feb. 10

● Pandan, Antique (Pandan Sports Complex)

● Bogo City, Cebu (City Sports Complex, Don Celestino Martines Sr. Sports & Cultural Center (Complex), Brgy. Taytayan)

● Padada, Davao del Sur (ABC Covered Court)

Assisted SIM registration was earlier held in other areas, Globe said.

"We are committed to ensuring that every customer can access SIM registration support whether they prefer to do it online or offline. We're working hand-in-hand with the government to provide on-ground assistance in areas where our customers need us most,” said Cleo Santos, Head of Globe's Channel Management Group.

Consumers who will register their SIMs via the assistance desks must be ready with the following information:

● Full name

● Date of birth

● Sex

● Address

● Government ID with photo

● Mobile number

Online SIM registration is available for free 24/7 at https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg.

As Feb. 7, Globe said it has registered over 12 million prepaid SIMs.

RELATED VIDEO: