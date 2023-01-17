MANILA - Around 21 million SIMs have been registered as of Jan. 16, the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) said on Tuesday.

The 21,128,925 SIMs as of 11:59 p.m. of 16 Jan. 2023 represent 12.5 percent of the total 168,977,773 million subscribers nationwide, the DICT said, citing data from the National Telecommunications Commission.

Smart Communications Inc reported 10,386,685 SIMs registered, Globe Telecom Inc with 8,963,101 and DITO Telecommunity with 1,779,139 SIMs registered, the NTC data showed.



DICT Spokesperson Usec. Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo said it is working with LGUs and telcos in the implementation of SIM registration in remote areas.



“The first SIM Registration rollout in the remote area of Masantol, Pampanga has provided valuable insights and the public can expect that SIM Registration will reach the country’s far-flung areas,” said Lamentillo.

The DICT reiterates that SIM registration must be done using the official channels:

• SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

• GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

• DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app



Mobile users may call contact hotline 1326 for complaints, the DICT said.

