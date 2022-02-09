Filipinos line up to check openings during a job fair at the SM MoA on May 1, 2014. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Statistics Authority on Wednesday released its report on the top 10 highest-paying jobs in the country in 2020 based on its Occupational Wages Survey.

In 2020, mathematicians, actuaries and statisticians in insurance, reinsurance and pension funds received the highest average monthly wage rate of P63,368, data from the PSA showed.

Professionals engaged in computer programming, consultancy and information service activities, ranked second with an average wage rate of P59,787 a month.

On the third and fourth spots are geologists and geophysicists in architecture and engineering, as well as those in coal mining and oil and gas extraction.

Meanwhile, production supervisors and general foreman engaged in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rounded up the top 5, the PSA said.

FULL LIST OF TOP PAYING OCCUPATIONS IN 2020:

No. 1 Mathematicians, actuaries and statisticians - P63,368

No. 2 Computer network professionals - P59,787

No. 3 Geologists and Geophysicists (architectural and engineering activities) - PP50,449

No. 4 Geologists (mining) - P49,090

No. 5 Production supervisors and general foreman - P48,502

No. 6 Software Developers - P48,000

No. 7 Systems analysts - P47,337

No. 8 Air transport service supervisors - P45,865

No. 9 Electronics Engineers - P45,331

No. 10 Mining engineers, metallurgists and related professionals - P43,334

The nationwide survey, conducted every 2 years to monitor wage rates, includes firms with 20 or more workers.

For the 2020 OWS, 190 industry-specific occupations were monitored, the PSA said.

