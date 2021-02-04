NEDA lowers growth target for 2022, keeps target for 2021

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines’ economic planning agency has lowered its growth target for 2022 amid the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) on Thursday said it sees the economy growing 6.5 to 7.5 percent next year.

This was lower than the 8 to 10 percent growth forecast announced last year by government economic managers in the cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

The revised 2022 target was also lower than the average 7 to 8 percent growth target for the medium term set in the 2017 Philippine Development Plan (PDP), the country’s growth blueprint.

The growth target for 2021 meanwhile remains at 6.5 to 7.5 percent, NEDA said as it revised the PDP amid the COVID-19 crisis.

NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon meanwhile said the country may still “surpass" the 2022 target and meet the higher DBCC target.

With less than 18 months left in President Rodrigo Duterte’s term, NEDA said the country will focus on recovery and developing resiliency.

Gross domestic product contracted 9.5 percent in 2020, the worst contraction since the end of World War 2.

President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines is losing P2 billion a day due to COVID-19.

