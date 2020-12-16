368,000 OFWs repatriated due to coronavirus pandemic - DOLE

Arriving OFWs at the NAIA Terminal 1 undergo health protocols and fill out documents while being assisted by Philippine Coast Guard personnel before getting clearance from the Philippine Red Cross to get swab tests on Oct. 28, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Over 368,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been repatriated in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said Wednesday.

The agency is also expecting another 50,000 migrant workers to return home after being displaced by coronavirus containment measures, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III told Teleradyo.

"Halos lahat ay na-displace dahil sa COVID," he said.

(Almost everyone was displaced due to COVID-19.)

To help them weather the crisis, the Philippine government has provided affected OFWs a one-time $200 or P10,000 financial assistance.

DOLE has also offered displaced OFWs some 21,000 employment opportunities from various job sectors, Bello said.

Some 1,900 positions have been filled while 3,000 others are being processed, he added.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 73 million people and killed over 1.6 million worldwide, according to a running tally from US-based Johns Hopkins University.