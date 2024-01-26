GDS: Global gaming dev experts to headline Boracay summit

Representatives from gaming giants across the globe will be speaking at a game development summit in Boracay, in what the organizers described as the "first of its kind" in the Philippines.

The Game Development Summit (GDS) is a business-to-business summit where game development workers and advocates can connect. It is also an offshoot of the External Development Summit in Vancouver, Canada.

Gaming development experts and advocates from the likes of Riot Games, Capcom, and Respawn Entertainment headline the speakers.

Having the summit in Boracay aims to connect gaming industry leaders from indie and major gaming companies around the world with each other, GameOps founder and chief executive officer Andro Baluyut told ABS-CBN News.

"We asked them talaga na 'Hey we have an event in the Philippines' so kilala namin sila [and we said] “Let's just have another event here in Asia”. it happens in September let's do one here in Asia para sa mga hindi naka attend sa Vancouver they can attend here,” he said.

The event will be divided into two: the ExDev track to be held at The Lind and the Indie track at the SeaWind Resort. The organizers capitalized on Boracay’s status as a tourist hotspot in the Philippines.

"Knowing na this is an international events and we are inviting a lot of foreign nationals... We need a reason to entice them to come to the Philippines and we also thought February because most of the countries we want to reach it's winter at least at that point medyo at least pitch siya. Winter in North America, Japan and South Korea. That was the idea," Baluyut said.

The ExDev track will cater to developers and studios that are looking for services, while the Indie track will cater to indie game developers wanting to learn from the best of the best.

“[There will be] mentors from around the world [who] will be giving workshops to the indies na ‘Hey could you be our mentor’ and publishers in attendance,” Baluyut said in reference to the Indie track.

Ryan Lastimosa (Sentinel Games), Karin Bruér (Remedy Entertainment), Shiew Yeu Loh (Riot Games), Eric Petterson (EA Dice), Sam Carlisle (XBox), Ashley Liu (Keywords Studios), Hiroko Matsuda (Capcom) and Eric Barrios (Respawn Entertainment) give their insights in the ExDev track.

Meanwhile, Sarah Johana (Toge Productions), Johan Toresson (Raw Fury), Meg Clarke (Team17), Clara Sia (Devolver Digital), Thierry Baujard (Spielfabrique UG), and even former Senator Bam Aquino, who is a known esports and gaming advocate will be presenting in the Indie Track.

For Baluyut, who has been a presence in the game development industry since 2013, the event also aims to inform potential investors of the state of game development in the country.

“There are people [interested to know] what is the status of the industry in the Philippines, where is it headed? Mayroong guys like somewhere in tech, accounting, law but people who generate [income] just want to know what's happening,” Baluyut said.

Jump-starting the industry

Groups have mounted huge gaming events in the Philippines, such as the Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit, CONQuest 2013, and the Philippine Game Development Expo, handled by the Game Developer Association of the Philippines, where Baluyut is a board officer.

Having a summit of such magnanimity, for Baluyut, will help jump-start the local gaming development industry and pique the local game developers’ interest in creating their own games for fellow gamers to enjoy.

“We just want to see more stuff coming out of the Philippines sana and it must be a pride thing and it's also a beacon. Imagine somebody actually succeeded and like "wow this game" diba? And then that person who made that game became a core company for the Philippines, just like Blizzard became like that in the USA, what if magkaganoon sa Philippines and now all of us who really work in games will have a place to go. That can really happen. The question is when,” Baluyut said.

“This event is trying to make that happen sooner. If we don't do something about it either someone gets lucky, and we wait for that to happen or we try to do something, more people are trying and if it takes 3 years 5 years 10 years, we might as well start now,” he added.

Passes range from $285.00 to $850.00 (all-access), and the summit offers discounts for attendees booking at the participating hotels.

Reservations and more information about the event may be coursed through their official website.