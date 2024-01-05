League of Legends esports to get own Hall of Fame

Courtesy: Riot Games

The esports scene of League of Legends will be getting its own Hall of Fame as it seeks to celebrate its professional players over the past 14 years.

"Throughout this decade-plus, we've witnessed pro players from around the world leave their mark, displaying incredible resilience, mastery of League of Legends gameplay, and inspiring millions of fans across the globe," Riot Games announced in a statement.

It added: "To celebrate those who have made a lasting impact on the game, the sport, and the community while concurrently honoring their legacies, we are proud to introduce the LoL Esports Hall of Legends."

One inductee will be listed in the Hall of Fame every year, which will be determined by an "independent voting panel of esports industry veterans and experts from every region."

Perhaps among the biggest prospects in the list is Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, who just won his fourth Worlds title at home soil in 2023.

Riot Games will announce more details soon.

In other LOL Esports news, Riot announced that the winner of the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in 2023 will be granted a slot to Worlds 2024.

"We’re hopeful that these adjustments will up the stakes and establish a meaningful throughline between the two tentpole moments across the LoL Esports season: MSI and Worlds," they said.

Worlds 2024 will be held in various stadiums in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom from September 25 to November 2.