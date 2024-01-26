MANILA - The midrange Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is not really meant as a dedicated gaming smartphone. But is it a decent device for casual gaming?

For this review, I played Call of Duty: Mobile, Honkai Star Rail, and Genshin Impact.

Priced at P23,995, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen that is good for appreciating in-game graphics, a Mediatek Dimensity 7200-Ultra chipset, an expandable 12 GB of RAM, and, get this, 512 GB of storage, which is enough to let you carry some of the heaviest games, plus more.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro + has Game Turbo mode that will enhance your gaming quality. It has a performance booster, a screen recorder, and even a voice changer.

Call of Duty: Mobile

For old time’s sake, I tried reviving my old Call of Duty: Mobile account (which I haven’t used since pre-pandemic) for this review. As someone who uses a phone with a much smaller screen, the 6.67-inch CrystalRes 1.5K Flow AMOLED screen makes it easier to navigate around a fast-paced first-person shooting game like CODM.

With video quality settings and frame rate on “high” settings, I did my rank placement matches and ground my way to Pro III within 24 hours of gameplay. Games went by without any problems.

However, I’m quite divided by how the curved panel screen feels to the touch when I have to touch icons on the top or the bottom-most portion of the game’s menu.

With this in mind, it’s safe to say that it can also run other esports titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and League of Legends: Wild Rift smoothly.

Genshin Impact

As a streamer myself (don't bother looking for my handle) I frequently get questions on which phone could carry Genshin Impact, a mainstream title notorious for its rich graphics.

More often than not, a lot of these viewers are students in college and even in high school and are reliant on their allowances and hand-me-down smartphones to satiate their gaming itch.

For a parent who doesn't want to shell out much to support their children's gaming habits, this may be the right unit if you're looking for a decent phone to carry the best games.

I could say it's decent enough to run the game, thanks to the 512 GB memory. But when it comes to performance, Travelers may have to manage their expectations. With barely any games stored on this device, I noticed a few frame drops.

While it can run Genshin pretty smoothly on low settings, players may have to be careful if they decide to crank up the video quality, as the game detects that the phone's own GPU has been overclocked. This means prolonged periods of playing under the highest settings may cause problems later on.

A good thing, however, is that there hasn't been a drastic case of phone overheating. For a week, I did my commissions, and did this patch’s Spiral Abyss run on the phone. However, occasionally the unit's response time to swipe touches can be a bit delayed which can affect performance in reflex-based games.

Honkai: Star Rail

I tried to take it down a notch by playing Honkai Star Rail on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+. I did one run of the Simulated Universe under the Nihility path, with Kafka on the team.

Her AOE damage makes for many graphical aspects on the screen such as endless damage numbers and passive enhancements. I initially wanted to try playing Simulated Universe on High settings, just to see how far the unit goes. But ultimately it was causing frame drops so I had no choice but to turn the graphic settings down to medium for seamless gameplay.

On medium settings, the game went pretty smoothly.

Final verdict

While it isn’t a dedicated gaming phone, Redmi Note 13 Pro + offers so much to the casual gamer. Whether you’re in for a long-haul trip or just want to sit back after a long day at work, this is a unit worth splurging on, without forking out too much cash for a phone.

Another thing I noticed is that the notifications aren't distracting, making for non-disruptive gameplay.

One silver lining I could get out of this is for all it’s worth, the phone did not crash in the middle of games, which is a common problem among mid-range phones when gaming.

While I had a few frame drops while playing on the highest game quality settings, it’s still worth buying if you're not too particular on in-game detail.