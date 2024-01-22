LOOK: Jollibee opens first store in Michigan

Despite sub-zero weather in Sterling Heights, Detroiters flocked to witness the opening of Jollibee’s first location in the state of Michigan. Handout

Jollibee continues its global expansion as it opened its first store in Detroit, Michigan in the United States.

"The snow did not bother Detroiters who appeared undeterred by the freezing conditions in Sterling Heights, Michigan as they witnessed the much-anticipated opening of Jollibee’s first store in Michigan state," the company said in a statement.

A long line of people and cars flocked for the opening of Jollibee’s first location in Michigan state. Handout

The new branch is located at 44935 Woodridge Drive, in front of the Lakeside Mall in Detroit.

“We are thrilled to be opening our first store in the state of Michigan, an important milestone in Jollibee’s accelerated North America growth strategy,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, the president and chief executive officer of Jollibee Group.

Michigan is the 14th US state that Jollibee has reached in the market since it started its aggressive expansion effort in the region.

