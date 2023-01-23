MANILA - Jollibee, Chowking, Smashburger and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) made it to the list of America's Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2023, according to news magazine Newsweek and data firm Statista.

In a statement, Jollibee Foods Corp said the 2023 ranking was determined based on the result of an independent survey among over 4,000 customers and employees in the United States. Respondents were asked to choose which restaurants they would recommend among 3 cuisines and 13 dish categories.

The 3 ethnic cuisines are Chinese, Italian and Tex-Mex while the 13 dish categories include BBQ, burgers, chicken, coffee/tea/baked goods, ice cream/frozen yogurt, juice and smoothies, noodles and ramen, pizza, sandwiches, seafood, soup, steak, and Sushi, JFC said.

Jollibee was cited in the chicken category, Smashburger for burgers, CBTL for tea and coffee, and Chowking for the Chinese cuisine category.

Criteria for the rating include taste, cleanliness, hygiene and COVID-19 measures, transparency about ingredients, location, dealing with environmental issues, accessibility, service quality, and treatment of employees, according to Statista.

“We are honored that our brands are included in this list of most favorite restaurant chains in the United States. We thank our customers for their continued support, resulting in this citation that inspires us even more in our mission of serving great-tasting food, bringing the joy of eating to everyone,” said Ernesto Tanmantiong, Jollibee Group President and CEO.

The 4 brands are all under the Jollibee Group umbrella. JFC acquired CBTL in 2018.

In August 2022, the fried chicken known as Chickenjoy of the homegrown brand was also cited as the "best fried chicken chain in America" by food website Eater.

