MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management on Friday said it has released an additional P1.185 billion for the special risk allowance (SRA) of health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amount covers the SRA of 63,812 eligible public and private healthcare workers "who are directly catering to or are in contact with COVID-19 patients," the DBM said in a statement.

In total, the budget department has released P11.856 billion, which benefitted 562,928 healthcare workers who shall receive an SRA of not exceeding P5,000 per month from Dec. 20, 2020 until June 30, 2021, it said.

The SRA is a mandated benefit to augment the salary of essential workings in the frontline of the fight against the respiratory disease.

