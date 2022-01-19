A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the MRT 3 North Ave. station during the free antigen rapid testing offered for commuters on Jan. 18, 2021. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of P1.185 billion in additional funds for the special risk allowance (SRA) of health workers, his ally said on Wednesday.

The funds will go to medical workers who have yet to get their SRA and are directly catering to or in contact with patients stricken with COVID-19. It will be charged against the 2021 Contingent Fund, said Sen. Christopher Go.

The monthly SRA is at around P5,000, Secretary Health Francisco Duque III said in a recent meeting with Duterte.

Duterte said, "I think that the P5,000 is masyadong maliit ngayon (is too small), considering the attendant danger to the guys."

"Medyo (somehow), they should be given more. Take into account the possibility of danger, they themselves will get the [virus] because they have to go near, and they have to treat those people," he said.

"I will increase, hindi ko pa masabi magkano, wala mang budget [official] dito," Duterte then promised.

(I will increase it, I can't say by how much, there is no budget official here.)

Last year, the delayed release of health workers' benefits triggered protests from medical frontliners across the country.

The 2022 national budget includes about P51 billion for the risk allowance of medical frontliners.