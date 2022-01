Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Philippine Nurses Association (PNA) said Sunday it welcomes the allocation of P50 billion for the special risk allowance (SRA) of medical frontliners in the 2022 national budget.

PNA President Melbert Reyes estimated that around a million health workers, of whom half are nurses, from both public and private hospitals will benefit from the SRA allotment.

"Across the board [ang pagbibigay ng SRA], lahat ng health workers ay mabibigyan equally," Reyes told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(This SRA is across the board. All health workers will receive it equally.)

Reyes does not know the exact amount that each health worker will get, but said he initially proposed to Congress a P15,000 SRA.

He added that the SRA includes the meals, accommodation, and transportation (MAT) allowance.

"Parang one-time compensation siya. It covers all," he said.

(It's like a one-time compensation. It covers all.)

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the 2022 budget last Dec. 30.

Last year, the delayed release of health workers' benefits triggered protests from medical frontliners across the country.