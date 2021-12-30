A family whose house was damaged take shelter under a tree covered with iron sheets along a highway in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte province, on Dec. 24, 2021, days after Typhoon Odette devastated the city. Ferdinandh Cabrera, AFP

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday signed the P5.024-trillion national budget for next year, the biggest in history, which includes funds for addressing the COVID-19 crisis and the aftermath of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

"The passage of General Appropriations Act of 2022 reflects the healthy collaboration among all branches of government, which is crucial to the attainment of national development goals, especially during these trying times," Duterte said in a speech after signing the spending plan.

"The 2022 budget reaffirms the government’s strong commitment to provide a more comfortable and productive life for each Filipino," he added.

The spending plan includes P50 billion for the special risk allowance for medical frontliners, almost P48 billion for COVID-19 booster shots, and P15 billion to P16 billion for the anti-insurgency task force, based on portions approved by the House of Representatives.

The budget department earlier said P4 billion for the Odette response will also come from next year's budget.

Odette in mid-December slammed into the central and southern Philippines, leaving hundreds dead, damaging half a million houses, and displacing hundreds of thousands of people.

The strongest typhoon to hit the country in 2021, Odette struck as the country faced the threat of COVID-19 variants and sought to vaccinate at least 54 million of its 109 million population before the end of 2021. The Philippines has so far fully immunized more than 48.6 million people, as of Dec. 28.

Duterte, in a separate measure that he signed on Thursday, also extended the availability of this year's national budget to Dec. 31, 2022.



This will allow government agencies to fully utilize the unused 2021 budget for priority programs and projects.