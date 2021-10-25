Pedestrians walk near the gates of the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila on August 24, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A total of P690.26 billion has been released for the country's COVID-19 fight as of September 30, the Department of Budget and Management said Monday.

"The DBM commits to continuously support all implementing agencies as they respond to the pandemic to ensure that all Filipinos are given the assistance and services they need, especially during these challenging times," it said.

Out of the total, the government obligated is at P637.97 billion or 92.4 percent while P570.04 billion or 89.4 percent have been disbursed, the DBM said in a statement.

Under Bayanihan 2, agencies have obligated P204.07 billion out of the P214 billion allotment released leaving a balance of P10.05 billion, the agency said. The DBO said P4.56 billion from this could still be utilized until the end of the year.

Meanwhile, under Bayanihan 1, agencies have obligated P369.08 billion from the P387.93 billion allotment released. A total of P10.10 billon, charged against the 2020 budget remain valid for disbursement until the end of the year, the DBM said.

Other releases outside the 2 coronavirus response laws reached P88.21 billion, where P81.75 billion was charged from the 2021 budget, it said.

The Philippines have secured funding to beef up its COVID-19 war chest including collections from government agencies, bonds as well as local and foreign borrowings.

