MANILA - AirAsia on Monday said it has reopened its Kaohsiung, Taiwan route in time for the Luna New Year.

The inaugural flight lifted on Jan. 7 from the Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

Manila - Kaohsiung flights depart via NAIA T3 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 4:45 p.m. and will arrive in Kaohsiung by 6:45 p.m., it said.

Return flights, meanwhile, leave the Kaohsiung International Airport at 8:15 p.m. and arrive at NAIA T3 by 10 p.m., it added.



"Our return to Kaohsiung signals an auspicious and positive welcome to the year of the Rabbit," AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.

"Before the pandemic, this route and Manila-Taipei had immensely contributed to our growth with its consistently high traffic demand, especially among leisure travelers and overseas Filipino workers who are always searching for the best value deals. We look forward to reopening more international routes and air travel in the Eastern Region of Asia," he added.

AirAsia said Kaohsiung, known as the Harbor City, is famous for its river parks, cultural activities as well as its culinary and shopping scene.

LUNAR NEW YEAR SALE

AirAsia said it is also welcoming the Lunar New Year with its P1,812 one-way base fare to Kaohsiung and other international destinations until Jan. 29.

Travel period is until July 31, the airline said.

Passengers are advised to regularly visit the its website, app or social media platforms for flight schedules and other advisories.

