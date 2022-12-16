MANILA — AirAsia Philippines and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reached an "amicable settlement" in relation to the airline's liability worth P1.1 billion, authorities said on Friday.

Airasia was given until noon of Dec. 16 to settle the P1,144,849,430 obligation. A settlement was reached minutes before the deadline, CAAP said.

CAAP in a memo said unpaid bills covered various accounts, including air navigation charges and concession, among others.

The document also stated that CAAP had repeatedly demanded that AirAsia Philippines settle the obligation.

Without the settlement, the regulator would have suspended AirAsia Philippines’ operations in all CAAP-owned airports starting at Puerto Princesa Airport.

CAAP said it lifted the supposed suspension "for now."

AirAsia, meanwhile, assured the public that it is in talks with CAAP and that operations continue as usual.



In a statement, AirAsia Philippines says that despite being on the path to recovery, it had yet to “fully recuperate” from pandemic-related challenges.

“We thank CAAP for the continued dialogue on the matter. We are glad to share that we have reached an agreement with the agency today, 16 December 2022. In light of this, we assure our guests that our operations will continue as per usual,” AirAsia Philippines said.

“AirAsia Philippines remains committed to fulfilling all its obligations to the government, its industry partners, and guests. We are optimistic that the year to come is kinder as the return of travel demand stabilizes our financial and operational standing,” the airline added.

AirAsia Philippines said it was set to mount more international flights next year. It recently opened Manila-Osaka-Manila flights and would open Manila-Narita-Manila flights in January.

