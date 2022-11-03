MANILA - AirAsia Philippines is slashing base fares for 9 overseas flights to as low as P411 until Nov. 6, the company said on Thursday.

Travelers can book tickets via the airasia Super App for travel from Nov. 2 this year to Sept. 30 next year, the budget carrier said.

AirAsia said its top international destinations from January to September from Manila are Seoul, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and Bali.

Taipei and Osaka have also been added to its active international routes.

The company said it has already achieved 100 percent of its pre-pandemic domestic flight frequency in its Manila hub. Meanwhile the monthly load factor of AirAsia Philippines for its ASEAN destinations averaged 80 percent in the third quarter.

“The number is expected to rise before end-year, especially with the increase of AirAsia’s frequency to some of its international routes: 11x weekly for Manila-Bangkok and 4x weekly for Cebu-Seoul starting November; and 3x weekly for Manila-Hong Kong by December,” AirAsia said.

AirAsia eyes hitting 100 percent of its pre-pandemic flight frequency to international destinations by the first half of 2023, said CEO Ricky Isla shares.

“Having observed the high travel confidence of Filipinos in the new normal in our own domestic operations, we are optimistic that with more relaxed border protocols abroad, we will see outbound tourism rebound significantly by early next year. We aim to propel this with promos that further make our flights attainable.”

RELATED VIDEO