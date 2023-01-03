People fall in line at the check-in counters of the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Jan. 2, 2023. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — About 8,000 passengers of AirAsia Philippines were affected when dozens of flights were canceled, delayed or diverted on New Year's Day.

According to AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla, the low-cost carrier is mounting additional flights to address the canceled flights on January 1.

"On that first day alone, there were about 90 flights and a total of 8,000 passengers affected that's why... as of yesterday, we've been really managing on-ground operations," he told ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday.

Operations may return to normal in 3 to 4 days, Isla said.

"Our flights, so far, are catching up and hopefully, [it] gets better and better," he said. "Let's give it 3 to 4 days and we should be back to normal for both our domestic and international flights."

Malacañang has vowed a thorough probe of the incident.

The Senate will also conduct an inquiry into the travel mess that disrupted hundreds of flights in and out of the country, affecting over 60,000 passengers

Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of Senate committee on public services, called the incident a national security concern and said aviation officials should be held accountable.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the air traffic management center, which controls inbound and outbound flights, "went down" due to a power outage that resulted in the loss of communication, radio, radar and internet.

"The secondary problem was the power surge due to the power outage which affected the equipment," he said.

He has also not ruled out the possibility of an external attack on the air traffic control system.

Bautista and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines have admitted that the country's air traffic management system is outdated.

Upgrading the system may cost the government up to P15 billion, the transport chief said.